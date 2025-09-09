Toloi Presented at São Paulo and Eager for a New Chapter

As reported by UOL, Rafael Toloi was officially introduced as São Paulo’s new signing and expressed his excitement at returning to the club after ten years in European football. The 33-year-old defender emphasized that he comes back more mature and ready to contribute his experience at a decisive point in the season.

“It is every athlete’s dream to play for São Paulo, and I am getting this opportunity for the second time. I am very motivated. I am not the young boy I once was; today I am a father of two, I gained valuable experience in Europe, and now I want to come back and live another meaningful chapter,” said the center-back, who previously played for São Paulo between 2012 and 2014, winning the Copa Sudamericana.

Toloi admitted that there had been interest from other clubs in Brazil and abroad, but São Paulo was always his preferred destination. “I felt it was time for a change. There were approaches from teams abroad and in Brazil, but I didn’t open talks with anyone. I waited for the right moment, and when São Paulo came forward, my motivation was very strong. I returned because I lived good moments here and I want to experience them again.”

After a decade at Atalanta, the defender stressed he is in good physical shape following three weeks of training during the international break. “I arrived at an important stage of the season. We have two major competitions, the Brasileirao and the Libertadores. I am sure I can contribute with my experience and everything I learned in Italy,” he concluded.