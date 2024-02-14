"To celebrate fourth place was strange". Conte wryly reminisced about his tenure at Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte reflected on his tenure at the helm of the Spurs.

The Italian tactician admitted to being dissatisfied with the lack of championship ambitions at the London-based club.

"For me, to celebrate fourth place was strange”. At the end of the final game vs Norwich, I called my staff — I said: 'pay attention, don’t be used to celebrating a Champions League place’. I’m used to winning, not to celebrate 4th place”, told Conte.

Conte led Tottenham from 2021 to 2023. Under his guidance, the team secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League but failed to clinch any trophies.

The Italian manager is currently without a job after parting ways with the London club. Various rumors have linked the coach to either Milan or Barcelona for the upcoming season.