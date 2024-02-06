An unexpected turn. Antonio Conte, instead of Milan, might assume the helm of a Spanish giant

Barcelona continues to pursue the search for a successor to their head coach, Xavi, who will depart the club at the end of the current season.

According to the Spanish publication Sport, the Catalan club has included the renowned Italian specialist Antonio Conte in their shortlist. The Blaugranas are prepared to offer collaboration to the coach, even if the Italian does not entirely align with their style of play and philosophy.

Earlier reports suggested that Conte would take over Milan in the summer. Rumors gained traction after the Italian was spotted having dinner near the Rossoneri's office alongside his coaching staff colleagues.

Conte has been without a job since March 2023, when he left Tottenham. The 54-year-old coach is best known for his stints with Juventus, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and the Italian national team. His coaching achievements include league titles in England and Italy.

Barcelona currently occupies third place in the La Liga table. Among other contenders for Xavi's replacement, Jürgen Klopp and Hansi Flick have been mentioned.