Conte is returning to Italy. The club that will welcome the former Inter coach is known

Former head coach of Inter, Juventus, and the Italian national team, Antonio Conte, is returning to the profession after almost a year-long hiatus since leaving Tottenham.

As reported by Telelombardia, the specialist will take over Milan before the start of the 2024/2025 season, replacing Stefano Pioli, who has been with the team since 2019.

Earlier, Milan also failed to advance from the Champions League group stage, finishing third in the quartet with Newcastle, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund. It was reported that Pioli might be given a second chance if the team wins the Europa League.

In the domestic league, the Rossoneri are currently in third place, trailing leaders Inter by eight points but with one more game played.

It was previously reported that Milan was considering the possibility of loaning Arsenal's defender Jakub Kivior.