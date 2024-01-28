RU RU NG NG KE KE
AC Milan attempts to loan a defender from Arsenal

Football news Today, 16:01
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
AC Milan is attempting to acquire a defender from Arsenal AC Milan is attempting to acquire a defender from Arsenal

AC Milan continues to work on the signing of a central defender in January. Head coach Stefano Pioli insists on acquiring a center-back during the winter transfer window.

According to Football Italia, the Milan club has been in contact with Arsenal regarding the loan of Polish defender Jakub Kiwior. The Gunners have informed Milan that they are willing to discuss only a paid loan with an obligation to buy.

Another candidate is former Juventus and Atalanta central defender Merih Demiral, currently playing for Saudi side Al-Ahli. However, the Saudi club is not eager to let the player go.

It is unlikely that Milan will invest a significant amount in a defender in January. The Rossoneri will be looking at budget-friendly options or loan deals.

Earlier reports indicated that Milan will recall forward Divock Origi from loan to sell him to MLS.

