Five Spots Up for Grabs: Apertura 2025 Knockout Race Heats Up

With eleven teams already through, only five spots remain for the Apertura 2025 knockout stage, according to TyC Sports. With two matchdays left, the battle for qualification is set to deliver a thrilling finish in both Zone A and Zone B.



In Zone A, Boca Juniors (32 points), Argentinos Juniors (30), Huracán (27), and Tigre (25) have secured their spots. Racing (22) and Independiente Rivadavia (21) are in strong positions to join them, while Estudiantes and Barracas Central (20), Defensa y Justicia (19), and Central Córdoba (18) still harbor hopes. Newell’s (16) also remains mathematically alive.



Meanwhile, in Zone B, Rosario Central (32), Independiente (29), River Plate (28), San Lorenzo (26), Deportivo Riestra (21), Lanús (20), and Platense (20) have punched their tickets. Only one spot remains, currently held by Instituto, which leads Godoy Cruz and Sarmiento by a single point. Talleres, Gimnasia, Vélez, and Atlético Tucumán are still mathematically in contention but face uphill battles.



The final two rounds, intertwined with international cup commitments for several clubs, could significantly impact the race for the remaining places.