Tinkler: Why Sekhukhune signed Pirates defender

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler explain Tshepho Mashiloane decision

Orland Pirates right back Tshepho Mashiloane left the Buccaneers on loan to Sekhukhune United on deadline day.

The move happened just two months after the 23-year-old arrived in Soweto from Baroka FC, such was the competition in the number two position at the Buccaneers.

His new Sekhukhune coach, Tinkler, says Mashiloane was signed for his versatility. “So, he is a cover and copy of Matsimbi because Matsimbi was a centre back playing for Black Leopards and I turned him to a right-back, he has the ability to play both,” Tinkler told the media during Carling Knockout Cup media day.

“He has the ability to play at the back four as a right-centre back or in the back three as a right centre-back or he can play as right fullback and if I do play with a back three, I might play him as wingback," the former Pirates coach added.

Sekhukhune will be playing in the Carling Knockout last 16 against Golden Arrows on Saturday at 18:00 at the King Zwelithini Stadium.