Bafana coach Broos talks about Mofokeng

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos shares his views on Relebohile Mofokeng's dropped form

Bafaana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why he has selected Relebohile Mofokeng despite the 20-year-old's perceived drop in form.

Although the Orlando Pirates attacker has yet to score this term after 10 games, his vision and creativity have been delightful.

According to Broos, Mofokeng has been affected by recent transfer offers after he scored 12 goals and created 15 assists last season.

“I think this is what happened with Rele and it’s not good for the player," Broos said via SABC Sport. "At the certain moment you are only thinking about that, you can’t focus anymore on football.

Also read: How Riveiro unlocked Mofokeng and Mbokazi

“And that is what happened with Rele, but his qualities are still there, and I will not drop him like that," the Belgian added.

Meanwhile, Mofokeng and his teammates are training to face Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday at 15:00 at the Orlando Stadium.