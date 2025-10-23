Timo Werner could end up in MLS

The experienced forward may leave Leipzig as early as this winter.

Timo is about to get a chance to revive his career.

Details: According to SkySports Germany, 29-year-old Leipzig forward Timo Werner could make the move to MLS during the winter transfer window.

Reports indicate that Leipzig are ready to let Werner go for free this winter despite his contract running until the summer of 2026.

This summer, Werner returned from a year-long loan at Tottenham, where he spent last season. This year, he has only made one appearance, playing just a single minute in the match against Wolfsburg.

Throughout his career, Werner has featured for clubs such as Stuttgart, Leipzig, Chelsea, and Tottenham. He has also earned 57 caps for the German national team, scoring 24 goals.

According to Transfermarkt, the German's current market value is 5 million euros.

🚨🔴 A move for Timo #Werner in the winter is now possible. MLS clubs have shown interest.



RB Leipzig are prepared to let him leave for almost nothing. His contract runs until 2026. He has only played one minute so far this season.@philipphinze24 @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/HbvmykPtjb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 23, 2025

