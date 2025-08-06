New York Red Bulls Give Timo Werner Deadline to Accept Transfer Offer

Timo Werner is running out of time to decide his next move. According to Sport Bild, the New York Red Bulls have submitted an offer to sign the German striker from RB Leipzig, but the deal must be finalized before Major League Soccer’s transfer window closes on August 21.

The MLS side—Leipzig’s sister club within the Red Bull network—reportedly offered Werner a salary that could surpass the €10 million he currently earns in Germany, though the deal includes several performance-based clauses. Despite the financial appeal, Werner is said to be hesitant about moving to the United States.

Werner, 28, is no longer part of Leipzig’s plans under manager Marco Rose. While he remains under contract until June 2026, the Bundesliga club is eager to offload his wages during the summer transfer window. Since returning from Chelsea in 2022, Werner has struggled to replicate the form that once made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

A move to New York could offer a fresh start and regular playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup. For the Red Bulls, signing a player of Werner’s caliber would be a major boost as they aim to solidify their status in MLS. Now, the ball is in Werner’s court.

