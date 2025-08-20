Time to return! Khalil Ben Youssef reveals when Nasreddine Nabi will rejoin Chiefs

Amakhosi are set to reunite with their head coach.

Details: Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has shed light on the absence of Nasreddine Nabi, who had to urgently leave the team due to family reasons.

After Nabi's absence for the past few weeks, Ben Youssef confirmed that the Amakhosi coach will return this week and is set to lead the team in the clash against Mamelodi Sundowns next week.

"Coach Nabi will be with us this week to prepare for the upcoming game against Mamelodi Sundowns," Ben Youssef stated.

In Nabi’s absence, the team was led by assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cédric Kaze.

The squad put on an impressive run, scoring four goals in three matches and keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

Recall: Nasreddine Nabi will not travel with Kaizer Chiefs for the season opener. What happened?