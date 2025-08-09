Nasreddine Nabi will not travel with Kaizer Chiefs for the season opener. What happened?

Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Nasreddine Nabi will miss the opening match of the 2025/26 Betway Premier League season against Stellenbosch.

According to the club, the coach urgently flew to Tunisia after his wife was involved in a serious accident. The unfortunate incident took place in the coach's homeland, and Nabi decided to be with his family during this difficult time. He will return to South Africa once his wife's condition stabilizes.

Preparations for the game continue under the guidance of the technical staff. On Sunday, first assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef and second assistant Cedric Kaze will be on the bench.

Let us remind you, the match against Stellenbosch will take place on August 10, and just three days later the Amakhosi will host Polokwane City at home.