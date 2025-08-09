Third attempt to reach the group stage. Kaizer Chiefs learn their opponent in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round

Kaizer Chiefs found themselves among the seeded teams in the draw for the first preliminary round of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup. The team will kick off their campaign in Luanda, where they will take on Kabuscorp Sport Clube do Palanca—the reigning Angolan Cup champions.

The first-leg matches of the opening round are scheduled for September 19–21, with the return legs set for September 26–28. Should Chiefs progress to the second preliminary round, they will face the winner of the tie between Djabal (Comoros) and a team from DR Congo, which will be determined later.

The second preliminary round matches are set for October 17–19 and 24–26, with the group stage kicking off on November 28, and the playoffs beginning on April 3, 2026.

The Chiefs have a strong track record against Angolan clubs. In four matches against teams from Angola, Kaizer Chiefs have never suffered a defeat—two wins and two draws.

It’s worth noting that this will be only the third CAF Confederation Cup campaign for Kaizer Chiefs. In 2014, they bowed out in the playoff round to ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), and in the 2018/19 season, they fell to Zesco United (Zambia) in the second round. This season, the team is aiming to reach the group stage for the first time in their history.