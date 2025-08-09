RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news CAF Champions League preliminary round draw. Who will Orlando Pirates face?

CAF Champions League preliminary round draw. Who will Orlando Pirates face?

"The Pirates" draw Lesotho champions as their opponents
Football news Today, 11:10
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
CAF Champions League preliminary round draw. Who will Orlando Pirates face? Photo: x.com/orlandopirates

The road to Africa’s premier club trophy—the 2025/26 CAF Champions League—has begun. Saturday saw the draw for the first preliminary round, launching a month of intense battles for a coveted spot among the continent’s elite.

The draw, featuring big names, promising newcomers, and ambitious debutants, set up the opening fixtures of the tournament. Notably, two of the main favorites—Egypt’s Al Ahly and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns—are absent at this stage. As CAF ranking leaders, both clubs will enter the competition in the second preliminary round.

Special attention is on the clash between Orlando Pirates and Lesotho champions Lioli. For the "Pirates," this is a golden opportunity to kick off the new CAF Champions League season with authority and reaffirm their status as one of Southern Africa’s top contenders.

Let’s recall: the first round will be played over two legs, with matches scheduled from September 19 to 21 and from September 26 to 28, 2025. The winners will advance to the next round in mid-October—a crucial step toward the lucrative group stage.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
CAF Champions League CAF Champions League Table CAF Champions League Fixtures CAF Champions League Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores