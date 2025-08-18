Time to move on. Alaâ Ghram may leave Shakhtar Donetsk soon

Ghram failed to settle in at Shakhtar.

Details: According to the portal Africafoot, the 24-year-old central defender for Shakhtar Donetsk and the Tunisian national team, Alaâ Ghram, is set to depart the Ukrainian giants in the near future.

Ghram never managed to secure a regular starting spot, and the coaching staff of the Miners have increasingly left Alaâ on the bench, a situation that does not please the player himself.

In pursuit of more playing time, he is considering a move to maintain his place in the national team, with his sights set on the 2025 World Cup in Morocco and the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Previously, Ghram turned down two loan offers from mid-table Portuguese clubs, as he is determined to play only at the top level.

Reports indicate there is interest from clubs in leagues such as Serie A and La Liga. Earlier, the same portal reported that Ghram had attracted attention from Al-Ahly and RS Berkane.

Ghram's current contract with Shakhtar runs until 2029, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at 1.5 million euros.

