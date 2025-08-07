RU RU ES ES FR FR
Shakhtar Donetsk rejects Fulham's offer for Kevin. Napoli also interested

Shakhtar Donetsk rejects Fulham's offer for Kevin. Napoli also interested

Will the Brazilian's transfer happen?
Football news Today, 01:38
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Shakhtar Donetsk forward Kevin has made a sensational start to the current season, netting four goals in just three matches and catching the eye of clubs from Europe's top leagues.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Fulham approached the Ukrainian club with an offer for the Brazilian striker's potential transfer.

However, Shakhtar turned down the bid of around €40 million, holding out for a more substantial fee. Italian side Napoli is also among the clubs showing interest in Kevin.

Earlier, rumors swirled that Chelsea were considering selling Englishman Raheem Sterling. Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus were both reportedly interested, but now Fulham appears to be the most likely destination for the winger.

Reminder: Kenny Tete has made a decision about his future. Fulham have opted not to renew his contract, and the player will leave the club.

Related teams and leagues
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk Schedule Shakhtar Donetsk News Shakhtar Donetsk Transfers
Fulham Fulham Schedule Fulham News Fulham Transfers
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Latest News
Sport Predictions
