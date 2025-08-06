RU RU ES ES FR FR
Timbers Face Club América in High-Stakes Leagues Cup Showdown

Football news Today, 16:58
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
The Portland Timbers will face Liga MX powerhouse Club América on Wednesday in Austin, Texas, in a pivotal match to conclude Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One. According to Timbers.com, kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

The Timbers enter the contest in stellar form, having won both of their opening matches without conceding a goal. With six points and a +5 goal differential, Portland lead their group and can secure a quarterfinal berth with a favorable result. In their opener, the Timbers defeated Atlético de San Luis 4-0 at Providence Park, with goals from David Da Costa, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter and Felipe Mora. They followed that up with a 1-0 win over Querétaro, with Cristhian Paredes scoring the lone goal. Goalkeeper James Pantemis has anchored the defense with seven saves across both matches.

Wednesday's matchup carries added historical context. It marks Portland’s third official meeting with Club América and their first since the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. In that series, the teams drew 1-1 in Portland before América secured a 3-1 home win to advance. Felipe Mora, who scored in the second leg, is the only current Timbers player to have scored against América. Diego Chara, Zac McGraw, Cristhian Paredes, and Dario Zuparic also featured in the 2021 fixtures. Paredes previously played for Club América in 2017 before joining the Timbers in 2018.

With their knockout stage hopes on the line, the Timbers aim to finish Phase One with a perfect record and send a message to the rest of the tournament field.

Portland Timbers
CF America
