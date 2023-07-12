Three Premier League clubs will compete for Joao Felix

Goal, citing ABC, reports that Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are interested in Atletico Madrid forward and Portuguese international Joao Felix.

According to the source, representatives from Manchester United have already held preliminary talks with the player's agent. Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone does not rely on Felix at the moment and is training separately with the academy players. The forward is willing to leave the team but would prefer to join a club that will participate in the UEFA Champions League next season. Both Manchester United and Newcastle United will be playing in the Champions League, while Aston Villa will only participate in the UEFA Conference League.

Felix began his career at Benfica, and in the summer of 2019, the Portuguese club sold him to Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of €127.2 million. In the second half of last season, Felix played for Chelsea on loan, appearing in 20 matches across all competitions and scoring four goals. His contract with Atletico Madrid is valid until the summer of 2027.