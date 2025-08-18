Thomas Müller made his debut for Vancouver and scored a disallowed goal

Thomas Müller left Bayern Munich after many years and has already made his debut for his new club—Vancouver Whitecaps.

Details: In the early hours of Monday, August 18, the midfielder came on in the 61st minute of the match against Houston Dynamo. The Canadians were leading 1-0, but couldn't hold onto their advantage. The Texans equalized in the first minute of stoppage time.

Müller found the net in the 63rd minute, capitalizing on a rebound and firing a precise shot into the corner. However, after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to an offside by another Vancouver player.

THOMAS MULLER SCORES FOR THE WHITECAPS



But it's offside by Brian White.



Stunning pure strike from the top of the box, but it won't count.pic.twitter.com/bsh3vkbb1J — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) August 18, 2025

At the moment, Vancouver Whitecaps are sitting third in the Western Conference standings. After 26 matches, the team has collected 46 points, trailing the leader by six.

Reminder: A year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, the FIFA vice president and CONCACAF president warned that a possible relocation of the Vancouver Whitecaps would be a serious blow for the city and Canadian football.