Thomas Müller is dissatisfied with his playing time in the new season and may leave the team, according to Bayern & Germany.

Thomas Müller's contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer, and it's uncertain whether he will renew it. This season, he has seen limited time on the football field and is not satisfied with his reduced importance to the team.

In this season, he has not been included in the starting lineup at all and has come off the bench as a substitute sparingly. Moreover, Müller is unhappy that he is not a preferred option even when coming off the bench. Thomas Tuchel prefers Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathis Telü. He has provided one assist in six matches this season.

It's unlikely that the situation will change if Tuchel continues to coach the team.

Thomas Müller is a product of Bayern Munich's academy, where he has been training since the age of 11. He made his debut for the first team in the Bundesliga on August 15, 2008, in a match against Hamburg, coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute for Miroslav Klose.

A year later, Thomas scored his first Bundesliga brace in a match against Borussia Dortmund, and three days later, he repeated his feat in the Champions League, scoring two goals against Maccabi Haifa.