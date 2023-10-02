RU RU NG NG
Main News Thomas Müller is dissatisfied with his playing time at Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller is dissatisfied with his playing time at Bayern Munich

Football news Today, 12:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Thomas Müller is dissatisfied with his playing time at Bayern Munich Photo: https://twitter.com/iMiaSanMia

Thomas Müller is dissatisfied with his playing time in the new season and may leave the team, according to Bayern & Germany.

Thomas Müller's contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer, and it's uncertain whether he will renew it. This season, he has seen limited time on the football field and is not satisfied with his reduced importance to the team.

In this season, he has not been included in the starting lineup at all and has come off the bench as a substitute sparingly. Moreover, Müller is unhappy that he is not a preferred option even when coming off the bench. Thomas Tuchel prefers Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathis Telü. He has provided one assist in six matches this season.

It's unlikely that the situation will change if Tuchel continues to coach the team.

Thomas Müller is a product of Bayern Munich's academy, where he has been training since the age of 11. He made his debut for the first team in the Bundesliga on August 15, 2008, in a match against Hamburg, coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute for Miroslav Klose.

A year later, Thomas scored his first Bundesliga brace in a match against Borussia Dortmund, and three days later, he repeated his feat in the Champions League, scoring two goals against Maccabi Haifa.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Yesterday, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:47 Thomas Müller is dissatisfied with his playing time at Bayern Munich Football news Today, 12:22 Varane elucidated why Manchester United may emerge triumphant in the Champions League Football news Today, 11:45 Raul has declined to take charge of Schalke Football news Today, 11:12 HMRC is demanding £125 million from English Premier League clubs Football news Today, 10:25 MacAllister could face potential disqualification for his criticism of the referees Football news Today, 10:10 Antony is eligible to participate in the Champions League match against Galatasaray Football news Today, 09:35 A young star has extended his contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:00 Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool's biggest problem Football news Today, 07:01 Xavi named the most difficult opponent for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:30 Rangers are left without a head coach
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Nassr vs Istiqlol Dushanbe prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023