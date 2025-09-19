“This will only be thanks to spending.” Pep Guardiola names the condition for Arsenal’s Premier League triumph

Guardiola speaks out on spending.

Arsenal and Manchester City face off in a headline clash of the Premier League’s fifth round. Ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola addressed Mikel Arteta.

Details: According to the City boss, if Arsenal manage to win the Premier League title, it will be down to spending, not managerial work. He added that the same applies to Liverpool. If Arne Slot lifts the trophy, it will be because of the heavy investment made this year.

Quote: “Because it doesn’t just happen with Manchester City, does it? They all do it. For years, every club has been free to do whatever it wants! I know we’ve been treated very differently, but they spend money simply because they want to,” Guardiola said.

The match between Arsenal and Manchester City will take place on Sunday, September 21, at the Emirates Stadium, kicking off at 17:30 CET.

Reminder: Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has made clear what Mikel Arteta’s side is missing. Above all, it’s the winning mentality — the quality needed to prevail in the most decisive matches.