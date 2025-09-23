"This is the Ballon d'Or for all of Africa" – Dembélé's mother announces Ballon d'Or tour across Africa

The trophy will travel all over Africa

On Monday, September 22, it was announced that PSG midfielder Ousmane Dembélé has won the Ballon d'Or. Ousmane's mother has already revealed her plans for this prestigious award.

Details: The mother of French forward Ousmane Dembélé has announced plans to organize a true "Ballon d'Or tour" across African countries.

"This is the Ballon d'Or for all of Africa. We will take it to Senegal, we will take it everywhere," she said.

Last season, Ousmane featured in 53 matches for PSG across all competitions, netting 35 goals and providing 16 assists.

