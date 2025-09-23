RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "This is the Ballon d'Or for all of Africa" – Dembélé's mother announces Ballon d'Or tour across Africa

"This is the Ballon d'Or for all of Africa" – Dembélé's mother announces Ballon d'Or tour across Africa

The trophy will travel all over Africa
Football news Today, 13:35
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"This is the Ballon d'Or of all Africa" – Dembélé's mother announces Ballon d'Or tour across Africa https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1970458525496426592

On Monday, September 22, it was announced that PSG midfielder Ousmane Dembélé has won the Ballon d'Or. Ousmane's mother has already revealed her plans for this prestigious award.

Details: The mother of French forward Ousmane Dembélé has announced plans to organize a true "Ballon d'Or tour" across African countries.

"This is the Ballon d'Or for all of Africa. We will take it to Senegal, we will take it everywhere," she said.

Last season, Ousmane featured in 53 matches for PSG across all competitions, netting 35 goals and providing 16 assists.

Reminder: Gianluigi Donnarumma was named the best goalkeeper of the 2024/25 season.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal at the Ballon d'Or ceremony Video Today, 06:20 With dignity. Lamine Yamal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on his Ballon d'Or win
Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe in the French national team Lifestyle Today, 05:51 "Brother, you deserved it": Mbappé reacts to Ousmane Dembélé winning the Ballon d'Or
Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona Lifestyle Today, 05:08 “Deserved”: Arturo Vidal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on winning the Ballon d'Or
Fans of Paris Saint-Germain show their support by waving flags prior Football news Today, 04:28 A grand celebration! Paris lights up as Ousmane Dembélé claims the Ballon d'Or
Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi Football news Today, 02:30 Lionel Messi warmly congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on winning the Ballon d'Or
Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d’Or Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Breaking! Ousmane Dembélé wins the Ballon d’Or
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores