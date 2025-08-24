This hasn't happened in over 30 years! Lorient vs Rennes match makes Ligue 1 history

Rennes endured a disastrous start to their Ligue 1 second-round clash against Lorient. Habib Beye's side was reduced to nine men as early as the 11th minute, setting a unique record in the competition.

The first incident occurred in the sixth minute: newcomer Mahdi Camara was shown a straight red card, and just four minutes later, defender Christopher Wooh made a reckless tackle on Tosin and was also sent off.

According to Opta, no Ligue 1 team since the 1992/93 season (when such statistics started being tracked) has been reduced to nine men so quickly in a match.

10'04 - Rennes a écopé de deux exclusions après 10 minutes et 4 secondes de jeu, aucune équipe n'avait été réduite à neuf aussi rapidement dans un match de Ligue 1 depuis qu'Opta dispose de cette donnée (1992/93). Rouges. #FCLSRFC https://t.co/bLANidlz7I — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 24, 2025

To add to Rennes' woes, Lorient cruised to a 4-0 victory, leaving Rennes with three red cards in just two opening matches of the current season.