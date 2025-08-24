RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news This hasn't happened in over 30 years! Lorient vs Rennes match makes Ligue 1 history

This hasn't happened in over 30 years! Lorient vs Rennes match makes Ligue 1 history

Two rapid red cards for Rennes
Football news Today, 11:30
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
This hasn't happened in over 30 years! Lorient vs Rennes match makes Ligue 1 history Photo: x.com/staderennais

Rennes endured a disastrous start to their Ligue 1 second-round clash against Lorient. Habib Beye's side was reduced to nine men as early as the 11th minute, setting a unique record in the competition.

The first incident occurred in the sixth minute: newcomer Mahdi Camara was shown a straight red card, and just four minutes later, defender Christopher Wooh made a reckless tackle on Tosin and was also sent off.

According to Opta, no Ligue 1 team since the 1992/93 season (when such statistics started being tracked) has been reduced to nine men so quickly in a match.

To add to Rennes' woes, Lorient cruised to a 4-0 victory, leaving Rennes with three red cards in just two opening matches of the current season.

Related teams and leagues
Lorient Lorient Schedule Lorient News Lorient Transfers
Rennes Rennes Schedule Rennes News Rennes Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
Related Team News
Marseille head coach Roberto De Dzerby Football news 18 aug 2025, 13:46 Everyone will be punished! Marseille takes a firm decision regarding Rabiot and Rowe
Related Tournament News
Ilia Zabarnyi in PSG against Nantes in Ligue 1 Football news 18 aug 2025, 09:01 Ilya Zabarnyi reacts to his debut match for PSG
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Enzo Maresca Football news 14 aug 2025, 11:32 Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma
Malik Fofana for the Belgium national team Football news 12 aug 2025, 09:03 Replacement found! Bayern set their sights on Malick Fofana
Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Champions League medal Football news 12 aug 2025, 04:54 Nasser Al-Khelaifi: "Ilya is a talented player of international caliber and a true professional."
Adam Karabeca in the Czech junior national team Football news 11 aug 2025, 15:43 At last! Lyon to sign Adam Karabec from Sparta
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores