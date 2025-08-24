This hasn't happened in over 30 years! Lorient vs Rennes match makes Ligue 1 history
Two rapid red cards for Rennes
Football news Today, 11:30Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Rennes endured a disastrous start to their Ligue 1 second-round clash against Lorient. Habib Beye's side was reduced to nine men as early as the 11th minute, setting a unique record in the competition.
The first incident occurred in the sixth minute: newcomer Mahdi Camara was shown a straight red card, and just four minutes later, defender Christopher Wooh made a reckless tackle on Tosin and was also sent off.
According to Opta, no Ligue 1 team since the 1992/93 season (when such statistics started being tracked) has been reduced to nine men so quickly in a match.
To add to Rennes' woes, Lorient cruised to a 4-0 victory, leaving Rennes with three red cards in just two opening matches of the current season.