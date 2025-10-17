Thiago Silva secures Fluminense victory with a sensational bicycle kick in the 90+8th minute
The Brazilian veteran continues to lead his team forward.
Details: Matchday 20 of the Brazilian Série A saw Fluminense face off against one of the league’s bottom dwellers, Juventude.
Juventude spent the entire match defending deep, but in the 90+8th minute of stoppage time, Fluminense captain, 41-year-old Thiago Silva, scored an unbelievable acrobatic goal—sending the ball into the top corner past Juventude’s keeper, Jandrei.
This goal helped Fluminense climb to 7th place, closing in on the top-6 zone that grants Copa Libertadores qualification.
Thiago Silva joined Fluminense from London’s Chelsea in 2024 as a free agent. Since then, the veteran defender has made 56 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 4 goals.
Thiago’s contract with Fluminense runs until June 2026.
