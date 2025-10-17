Thiago Silva secures Fluminense victory with a sensational bicycle kick in the 90+8th minute

A fantastic goal!

The Brazilian veteran continues to lead his team forward.

Details: Matchday 20 of the Brazilian Série A saw Fluminense face off against one of the league’s bottom dwellers, Juventude.

Juventude spent the entire match defending deep, but in the 90+8th minute of stoppage time, Fluminense captain, 41-year-old Thiago Silva, scored an unbelievable acrobatic goal—sending the ball into the top corner past Juventude’s keeper, Jandrei.

Thiago Silva deu a vitória ao Fluminense com um golaço acrobático no último minuto! 41 anos de idade 🤯pic.twitter.com/jq7slShFsg — B24 (@B24PT) October 17, 2025

This goal helped Fluminense climb to 7th place, closing in on the top-6 zone that grants Copa Libertadores qualification.

Thiago Silva joined Fluminense from London’s Chelsea in 2024 as a free agent. Since then, the veteran defender has made 56 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 4 goals.

Thiago’s contract with Fluminense runs until June 2026.

