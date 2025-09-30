Zubeldía Rejects Rotation Policy as He Begins His Fluminense Tenure

According to Extra, Luis Zubeldía has wasted no time in setting his course at Fluminense. Unlike Renato Gaúcho, his predecessor, the Argentine coach made it clear that he will not rely on constant rotation despite the heavy schedule of the Brazilian league. After a solid debut marked by a 2-0 victory over rivals Botafogo, Zubeldía is now preparing for his second test, an away match against bottom-placed Sport in Recife on Wednesday.

The coach acknowledged the physical demands of Brazilian football but emphasized the importance of consistency. “I will try to use as many players as possible, but not rotate so much. Fatigue, injuries, suspensions... that’s when we’ll need alternatives,” he explained, pointing to a balance between stability and pragmatism.

October will be a busy month, with six league fixtures, including a postponed match against Mirassol that will be played during the FIFA break. Still, the fact that four of those matches will take place at the Maracanã reduces travel and offers more recovery time, which could be crucial for maintaining rhythm.

With more than 30 players available, Zubeldía has already shown he is not afraid to make tough calls. Lavega, Lezcano and Santiago Moreno, who barely featured under Renato, were left out of the squad list for the derby. In contrast, Soteldo and Lima, often criticized by fans, came off the bench, with Lima scoring the decisive second goal. For Zubeldía, the message is simple: continuity will be the key to building a competitive team capable of handling the marathon of the season.