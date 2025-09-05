Thiago Motta could replace Ten Hag at Bayer

Former Juventus and Bologna head coach Thiago Motta may take charge of German side Bayer.

Details: According to insider Nicolo Schira, the services of the Italian specialist have been offered to the "Pharmacists," who are searching for a new manager after the dismissal of Dutchman Erik ten Hag.

In the spring of 2025, Thiago Motta was sacked by Juventus due to the team's poor results. Since then, the Italian coach has been out of work.

Previously, other candidates were also mentioned alongside Motta, such as Ange Postecoglou and Celta manager Claudio Giráldez.

Reminder: Bayer parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag after suffering two consecutive defeats in the league. The team lost to Werder and Hoffenheim.