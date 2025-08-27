The Yellow Submarine dives into the transfer market! Georges Mikautadze could join Villarreal

The Spanish club is seeking reinforcements ahead of European competition.

Villarreal's attack could soon be revitalized with fresh firepower.

Details: According to insider Sacha Tavolieri, Spanish side Villarreal are targeting 24-year-old forward Georges Mikautadze from French club Lyon.

Reports suggest that after Yeremy Pino's move to Crystal Palace was finalized, Villarreal launched an urgent search for a replacement for the 22-year-old winger. One of the top candidates seriously considered by the Yellow Submarine is the Georgian striker Mikautadze.

It is known that an official offer has already been made, but the Spanish club has yet to receive a response from either the player or Lyon.

Last season, Mikautadze played 47 matches for Lyon, tallying 17 goals and 11 assists. His current contract runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €22 million.

