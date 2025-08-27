RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The Yellow Submarine dives into the transfer market! Georges Mikautadze could join Villarreal

The Yellow Submarine dives into the transfer market! Georges Mikautadze could join Villarreal

The Spanish club is seeking reinforcements ahead of European competition.
Football news Today, 07:17
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Georges Mikautadze in the Lyon line-up Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Villarreal's attack could soon be revitalized with fresh firepower.

Details: According to insider Sacha Tavolieri, Spanish side Villarreal are targeting 24-year-old forward Georges Mikautadze from French club Lyon.

Reports suggest that after Yeremy Pino's move to Crystal Palace was finalized, Villarreal launched an urgent search for a replacement for the 22-year-old winger. One of the top candidates seriously considered by the Yellow Submarine is the Georgian striker Mikautadze.

It is known that an official offer has already been made, but the Spanish club has yet to receive a response from either the player or Lyon.

Last season, Mikautadze played 47 matches for Lyon, tallying 17 goals and 11 assists. His current contract runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €22 million.

Reminder: Replacing Eze. Yeremy Pino will continue his career at Crystal Palace

Related teams and leagues
Villarreal Villarreal Schedule Villarreal News Villarreal Transfers
Lyon B Lyon B Schedule Lyon B News Lyon B Transfers
Related Team News
Will replace Eze. Yeremy Pino to continue his career at Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 15:47 Will replace Eze. Yeremy Pino to continue his career at Crystal Palace
Official: Renato Veiga joins Villarreal Football news 22 aug 2025, 08:17 Big deal! Official: Renato Veiga joins Villarreal
"Here we go". Renatu Veiga set to continue his career in Spain Football news 20 aug 2025, 12:22 "Here we go". Renato Veiga set to continue his career in Spain
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores