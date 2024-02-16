The world football legend said Inter Miami is his last club

The legendary Uruguayan forward, Luis Suárez, has declared that Inter Miami will be the final club in his illustrious career. However, he has not yet disclosed until which year he plans to participate in Major League Soccer (MLS).

"Inter Miami will be my last club of my career. I can't be more honest. My family already knows about my decision. I don't know the date yet, but it's the last step of my career as a player. I must think about having a great life afterwards", – Suarez was quoted by ESPN.

Suarez made the move to Inter Miami this winter from Gremio as a free agent. The 37-year-old forward has previously played for Barcelona, Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Ajax, Groningen, and his hometown club, Nacional.

Suarez's contract with Inter Miami is set for one year with an option for an additional year.

On February 22, Suarez could make his debut for the club owned by David Beckham in the opening match of the MLS regular season against Real Salt Lake.