The work continues! Girona to loan two more Manchester City players

The "White and Reds" keep bolstering their squad with City players.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, Spanish side Girona is set to loan two more Manchester City players—19-year-old Argentine Claudio Echeverri and 19-year-old Brazilian Victor Reis.

Echeverri plays as an attacking midfielder. He is a product of Argentina's River Plate academy and moved to City last year in a deal worth €18.5 million. The talented youngster has made three appearances for Manchester City's first team, scoring once.

Victor Reis, on the other hand, is a central defender. He joined City at the start of this year, with Guardiola's side paying €37 million to Brazilian club Palmeiras for the promising defender. Reis has featured in five matches for City's senior team.

Girona presents a fantastic opportunity for these young talents to gain valuable experience at the highest level. It's also worth noting that the Spanish club essentially functions as a feeder team for City, being part of the same investment group.

