The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute

In the final match of the UEFA Conference League, London-based "West Ham" defeated "Fiorentina" from Florence with a score of 2-1 and became the trophy holder.

The English club secured the victory with goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen. Jacopo Bonaventura scored the goal for the Italian team.

Fiorentina (Italy) - West Ham (England) 1-2 (0-0)

Goals: Benrahma, 62 (penalty) - 0-1, Bonaventura, 67 - 1-1, Bowen, 90 - 1-2

Fiorentina: Terracciano, Dodo, Milenkovic, Ranieri (Igor Julio, 84), Biraghi, Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora (Barak, 90), Gonzalez, Jovic (Arthur, 46), Kouame (Saponara, 62).

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma (Kraer, 61), Agard, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Lucas Paker, Benrahma (Fornals, 76), Bowen, Antonio (Ogbonna, 90).