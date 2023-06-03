The winner of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) has been determined

In the final match of the DFB-Pokal, RB Leipzig defeated Eintracht Frankfurt with a score of 2-0 and became the winner of the trophy.

Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai scored the goals that secured the victory for RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig has now won the DFB-Pokal for the second time in their history. The club previously won the trophy last year.

RB Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Nkunku, 71 - 1:0, Szoboszlai, 85 - 2:0

RB Leipzig: Gulácsi, Henrichs, Orban, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Laimer, Olmo, Haidara (Schlager, 78), Szoboszlai, Werner (Poulsen, 61), Nkunku.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp, Buta, Ndicka, Tuta, Hasebe (Borré, 78), Max (Lenz, 78), Ebimbe, Gacinovic, Rode (Lindström, 70), Sow, Kamada, Kolo-Muani.

