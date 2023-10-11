The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs

Saudi Professional League clubs still have an interest in signing Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, as reported by TZ.

The head of the Saudi Arabian Professional League revealed that the Egyptian is their transfer target and a "personal favorite." Director Michael Emenalo would like Salah to move to their league. It was reported that Al-Ittihad was prepared to offer a world-record fee of £215 million ($269 million) to acquire Salah during the summer, but Liverpool declined to sell their star.

"Salah is welcome at any time, but we are not pressuring or forcing him to come. If someone wishes to come and has the opportunity to work with a club that discharges in a very respectful and professional manner, we will be very happy to receive them. But yes, Mo is my personal favorite," says Michael Emenalo.

Salah's contract expires in 2025, just a few days after he celebrates his 33rd birthday. There were rumors that he was willing to move to Saudi Arabia during the summer.