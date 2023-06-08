The West Ham player has won all the tournaments under the UEFA aegis in only 4 years

West Ham's Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri has set a record in European soccer.

He helped his team win the Conference League. In the final, the English defeated Fiorentina 2-1.

As the publication Goal notes, Emerson became the first player to win all the trophies under the auspices of UEFA.

He had already won the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea and also won the UEFA EURO with Italy.

It only took him four years to achieve all these successes.