The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will not bar Barcelona from participating in the Champions League, according to Cadena SER.

According to the source, the leadership of European football conducted an investigation into the case against the Catalan club, which is suspected of paying the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Based on the results of the investigation, it was decided to allow Barcelona to participate in the main European club tournament.

It was previously reported that Barcelona may have paid Negreira €7.3 million between 2001 and 2018.