The Tottenham manager said whether would be any transfers before the closure of transfer window

The head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou, has commented on the club's plans for the final days of the transfer window.

The manager stated that the club does not have any further plans for transfers, either incoming or outgoing, during the winter.

“Another deals? Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings. Outgoings, a little bit different because I’m not totally engaged with that. Other people are doing the work around that. I’d say unlikely on both fronts, without ruling anything out." Postecoglou said.

The Spurs have been one of the most active Premier League clubs this month, securing the services of defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa and securing the loan of forward Timo Werner from Leipzig.

The London-based team currently holds the fifth position in the Premier League standings. On January 31, Spurs will face Brentford at home.