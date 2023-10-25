RU RU NG NG
The Tonali scandal is gaining momentum. Newcastle wants to sue Milan

Football news 25 oct 2023, 08:00
English Newcastle United is not going to forget about the situation that has arisen around Italian midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

As you know, the former Milan player got into a scandal with bets in illegal bookmakers and now he faces a long disqualification.

As Corriere dello Sport writes, the very fact of disqualification is no longer in doubt.

At the same time, the decision to punish the footballer is being delayed due to a far from conciliatory attitude towards this on the part of Newcastle. The whole point is that the British are ready to sue Milan. They expect to receive several million euros from the Italians when the Italian national team player's suspension comes into force.

In addition, the British management is not going to pay the Italian national team player's salary during the disqualification. Currently, his salary is 8 million euros per season.

It is reasonable to mention that Tonali had left Milan last summer and moved to England. 70 million euros were paid for that deal.

