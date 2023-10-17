The terrorist who shot Sweden fans has died

The terrorist who shot dead two Swedish fans in Brussels before the European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden has died from a gunshot wound to the chest while in police custody, according to recent reports.

According to the source, the man died in an ambulance on the way to intensive care.

The terrorist was identified as Lassoued Abdeslam, who is of Tunisian origin and was an asylum seeker. He had several types of weapons.

It should be noted that the match between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned after the first half due to an incident. The result of the game at that time was 1:1. Victor Gyökeres scored a goal for the Swedish national team, and the return goal for the Belgian national team was scored by Romelu Lukaku from the penalty spot.