The team is back together. Salah shares photo with Liverpool teammates at club base

Heading into matches in great spirits
Lifestyle Today, 05:23
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah in the game against Arsenal Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has already returned to his club following the end of the international break. The forward shared photos from the club’s training ground with his teammates on his Instagram page.

Salah posted several pictures taken inside the club’s facilities alongside fellow Reds Szoboszlai, Isaac, and Ekitike. The lads are all smiles and clearly in excellent spirits.

As a reminder, Liverpool will play their next Premier League match tomorrow, September 14. The Merseysiders are set for an away clash against Burnley.

It’s worth noting that the Reds currently top the league table after three rounds, boasting a perfect 9 points. They are the only team in the Premier League to have earned a 100% points tally at this stage.

Looking ahead, Liverpool are about to kick off their Champions League campaign — on September 17, they’ll host Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The tough run will continue, as the Reds will then face local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on September 20.

