Main News Football news The sporting director of Borussia assessed the chances of keeping Sancho in the team

The sporting director of Borussia assessed the chances of keeping Sancho in the team

Football news Yesterday, 09:41
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Kehl, assessed the possibility of continuing the collaboration with Jadon Sancho, who the "Bumblebees" loaned from Manchester United until the end of the season, for the next campaign.

As stated by the official in a comment to Sky Sports Deutschland, the chances of keeping the Englishman in the team are not very high:

"The chance is not very high. Two and a half years ago, Manchester United paid over 85 million euros for Sancho, and we could not negotiate a purchase option that would be economically favorable for us."

It was previously reported that for the loan of the 23-year-old winger, Borussia Dortmund paid Manchester United 4 million euros, and the agreement itself does not include a purchase option.

Sancho temporarily left the ranks of the "Red Devils" after a dispute with his coach Erik ten Hag, who recently commented on the altercation with the Englishman.

The winger represented Borussia Dortmund for four years, starting from the summer of 2017. He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances for the yellow and black team.

Sport Predictions
