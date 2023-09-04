The Spanish national team spoke out against the president of the Football Federation

RU RU NG NG
The players of the Spanish national team spoke out against the president of their Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, reports Marca.

The captain of the Spanish national team, Alvaro Morata, read the appeal from the entire team at the press conference. First of all, he expressed his words of pride and respect to the Spanish women's national team for becoming the 2023 world champions. He emphasized that this is a historical milestone in Spanish football, which will divide the era into "before and after", it will inspire many women. For the same reason, the players of the national team want to express their regret and solidarity with the players of the women's team, because their success was tarnished.

They consider Mr. Rubiales' behavior unacceptable. Morata said that they stand firmly and clearly on the side of the values that sport represents. Spanish football must be a driver of respect, inspiration and must set an example with its behavior both on and off the pitch. Also, the captain of the national team emphasized that from now on they should concentrate on the qualifying matches for the 2024 European Championship against Georgia and Cyprus.

We will remind that on August 20, the women's team of Spain became the world champion for the first time in its history, beating England in the final (1:0). After the match, Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso. On August 25, he publicly apologized, but refused to leave the post of president of the Spanish Football Federation. Currently, FIFA wants to ban Rubiales from football for 15 years.

