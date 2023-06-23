The son of the legendary Kluivert moved to the Premier League club

The press service of Bournemouth has announced on their official website the transfer of winger Justin Kluivert from AS Roma and the Netherlands national team. Justin Kluivert is the son of the legendary Patrick Kluivert.

The transfer fee amounted to approximately €12 million. The player has signed a contract with the English club until the summer of 2028.

24-year-old Kluivert has been playing for AS Roma since 2018. He has played a total of 68 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists. He has been loaned out to RB Leipzig, Nice, and Valencia. Kluivert previously played for Ajax. He has represented the Netherlands national team in two matches.