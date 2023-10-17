RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match

The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match

Football news Today, 09:42
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match

On Tuesday, October 17, a Euro 2024 qualification match between England and Italy will take place at Wembley Stadium. Enhanced security measures will be in place for the game, as reported by Sky Sports.

This decision was made after two Swedish fans were killed in Brussels on the day of the Belgium-Sweden match. Later, it was revealed that the suspected attacker died after being shot by a police officer while trying to apprehend him. Due to the incident in Belgium, the level of terrorist threat has been raised, and the Brussels government stated that they could not rule out the presence of other accomplices.

The London police say they have a reliable plan for maintaining order, and the police presence will be very noticeable.

On the night before Tuesday, a minute of silence will be observed at all Euro 2024 qualification matches in memory of the two victims of the terrorist attack in Brussels on Monday, just before the Belgium vs. Sweden match. The killing of two Swedish citizens marks the second terrorist attack in Europe in four days, following the murder of a teacher in France on Friday.

The England vs. Italy match will take place in London at Wembley Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 20:45 CET.

Related teams and leagues
England Italy European Championship
Popular news
The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla Football news Today, 10:24 The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla
The French President spoke out about the killing of fans in Sweden Football news Today, 01:52 The French President spoke out about the killing of fans in Sweden
UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar Football news Yesterday, 16:53 UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar
Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Euro 2024. Portugal, with a brace from Ronaldo, decimated Bosnia, while Slovakia secured a victory
VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match Football news Yesterday, 16:17 VIDEO. Terrorist attack in Brussels. ISIS member killed Swedish fans during Euro-2024 match
Ronaldo has scored his 40th goal in 2023 Football news Yesterday, 15:52 Ronaldo has scored his 40th goal in 2023
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:24 The former coach of Marseille and Athletic Bilbao has declined to take charge of Sevilla Football news Today, 09:42 The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match Football news Today, 08:01 Lukaku moves closer to Ronaldo in international goals Football news Today, 07:37 The son of the former PSG coach was arrested by the police Football news Today, 07:26 FIFA spoke out about the killing of fans in Belgium Football news Today, 07:05 Rashford bought a new car Football news Today, 06:54 Musiala is in no hurry to renew his contract with Bayern Football news Today, 06:05 FIFA will pay compensation to two La Liga teams for injuries their players received in national team Football news Today, 05:39 Belgium defender speaks out about killing fans Football news Today, 05:05 The Argentina national team named the best football player after Messi
Sport Predictions
Football Today Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Serbia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Malta vs Ukraine prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today England vs Italy prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today San Marino vs Denmark prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Australia vs New Zealand predictions and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today France vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Chile prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Uruguay vs Brazil prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023