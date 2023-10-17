The security measures will be intensified at the England vs. Italy match

On Tuesday, October 17, a Euro 2024 qualification match between England and Italy will take place at Wembley Stadium. Enhanced security measures will be in place for the game, as reported by Sky Sports.

This decision was made after two Swedish fans were killed in Brussels on the day of the Belgium-Sweden match. Later, it was revealed that the suspected attacker died after being shot by a police officer while trying to apprehend him. Due to the incident in Belgium, the level of terrorist threat has been raised, and the Brussels government stated that they could not rule out the presence of other accomplices.

The London police say they have a reliable plan for maintaining order, and the police presence will be very noticeable.

On the night before Tuesday, a minute of silence will be observed at all Euro 2024 qualification matches in memory of the two victims of the terrorist attack in Brussels on Monday, just before the Belgium vs. Sweden match. The killing of two Swedish citizens marks the second terrorist attack in Europe in four days, following the murder of a teacher in France on Friday.

The England vs. Italy match will take place in London at Wembley Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 20:45 CET.