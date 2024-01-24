The second pair of semi-finalists of the Australian Open 2024 has been announced

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen, currently ranked 12th in the world, has become the latest semifinalist in the Australian Open 2024. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Anna Kalinskaya in three sets.

The first set saw each player holding two service games, and Kalinskaya emerged victorious in the tiebreaker with a score of 7-4. However, in the second set, Zheng dominated and secured a 6-3 win.

The decisive set ended with a resounding victory for the Chinese player at 6-1, and Kalinskaya took a medical timeout after the fifth game.

For the 21-year-old Zheng, this marks her first Grand Slam semifinal in her career. She will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the final, who today defeated 19-year-old Czech player Linda Noskova.

As a reminder, the first semifinal will feature Aryna Sabalenka against Coco Gauff. Both semifinals are scheduled to take place tomorrow.