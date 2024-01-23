The first semifinal pair of the Australian Open has been announced

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who represents no specific country at the Australian Open 2024, has become the second semifinalist of the tournament.

In the quarterfinals, the defending champion of last year's Australian Open easily defeated Czech tennis player Barbora Krejčíková.

During the first set, Sabalenka conceded just one game on her serve but was successful three times on the return, ultimately winning 6-2.

The second set followed a similar script, and Sabalenka emerged victorious with a score of 6-3.

In the semifinals, she will face Coco Gauff, who today defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.