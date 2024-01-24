RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Tennis news The world's 93rd-ranked player became a semi-finalist at the Australian Open

The world's 93rd-ranked player became a semi-finalist at the Australian Open

Tennis news Today, 01:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The world's 93rd-ranked player became a semi-finalist at the Australian Open The world's 93rd-ranked player became a semi-finalist at the Australian Open

Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska, currently positioned at the 93rd spot in the WTA rankings, remarkably advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

In the quarterfinals, the 23-year-old athlete defeated 19-year-old Czech player Linda Noskova in straight sets. In the first set, Yastremska conceded the second game on her serve but swiftly leveled the score by securing a break. Subsequently, the Ukrainian once again claimed a game on Noskova's serve, ultimately concluding the set 6-3.

In the decisive set, the representative of Ukraine displayed precision on her serves, securing a 6-4 victory.

Yastremska, for the first time in history, will compete in the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament. Additionally, she has become the first Ukrainian woman to advance this far in the Australian Open.

Yastremska's semifinal opponent will be the winner of the match between Zheng Qinwen and Anna Kalinskaya.

As a reminder, in the first semifinal, Aryna Sabalenka will face off against Coco Gauff.

Popular news
The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Hockey news Today, 02:20 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 01:41 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project Motorsport News Yesterday, 13:46 Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project
Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup Football news Yesterday, 12:05 Palestine and Iran secured victories against their opponents in Group C of the Asian Cup
Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Al Nassr has cancelled friendly matches in China. All because of Ronaldo
Sinner triumphed over Rublev, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024 Tennis news Yesterday, 09:58 Sinner triumphed over Rublev, securing his berth in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Atletico prepare transfer papers for Antwerp star Tennis news Today, 04:41 Girl of the Day. Australian Open semi-finalist - a true beauty Football news Today, 04:37 The Saudi club that made an offer to the Ballon d'Or winner is known Football news Today, 04:12 Benzema commented on the information about his desire to leave Al-Ittihad Hockey news Today, 04:00 Edmonton set a unique record in NHL history Football news Today, 03:32 Fans attacked Al Nassr hotel over Ronaldo's absence Football news Today, 03:25 The midfielder of Borussia Dortmund has chosen a new club Football news Today, 02:53 Ghana national team left without a head coach Hockey news Today, 02:20 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Tennis news Today, 02:00 A thriller lasting five sets. Medvedev defeats Hurkacz in battle for Aus Open semi-finals
Sport Predictions
Football Today Japan vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Iraq vs Vietnam prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs Tunisia prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Namibia vs Mali prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Mallorca vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Tanzania vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Zambia vs Morocco prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024