The world's 93rd-ranked player became a semi-finalist at the Australian Open

Ukrainian player Dayana Yastremska, currently positioned at the 93rd spot in the WTA rankings, remarkably advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

In the quarterfinals, the 23-year-old athlete defeated 19-year-old Czech player Linda Noskova in straight sets. In the first set, Yastremska conceded the second game on her serve but swiftly leveled the score by securing a break. Subsequently, the Ukrainian once again claimed a game on Noskova's serve, ultimately concluding the set 6-3.

In the decisive set, the representative of Ukraine displayed precision on her serves, securing a 6-4 victory.

Yastremska, for the first time in history, will compete in the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament. Additionally, she has become the first Ukrainian woman to advance this far in the Australian Open.

Yastremska's semifinal opponent will be the winner of the match between Zheng Qinwen and Anna Kalinskaya.

As a reminder, in the first semifinal, Aryna Sabalenka will face off against Coco Gauff.