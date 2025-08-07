RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news The season is about to kick off. Marcus Rashford shares new training photos with Barcelona

The season is about to kick off. Marcus Rashford shares new training photos with Barcelona

The Englishman is determined to get in top shape
Football news Today, 08:57
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford trains at Barcelona's club base Photo: https://www.instagram.com/marcusrashford / Author unknown

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford is ramping up preparations for the start of the new season with his new club. He shared snapshots from a recent training session on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted several photos of himself working hard during training at Barcelona's club base. The Catalans have just returned from their pre-season tour of Asia and are now gearing up for the new campaign on home soil.

Before the official season opener, Barcelona will play one more friendly match, scheduled for August 10. In this fixture, the Spanish giants will face Italian side Como, currently managed by former Barça star Cesc Fàbregas.

As a reminder, Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United. The agreement is set for one year, with Barcelona holding an option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of €30 million.

Notably, during the club’s friendlies on the Asian tour, Rashford already opened his account with his first goal and first assist in Barcelona colours.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores