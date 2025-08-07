The season is about to kick off. Marcus Rashford shares new training photos with Barcelona

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford is ramping up preparations for the start of the new season with his new club. He shared snapshots from a recent training session on his Instagram page.

Rashford posted several photos of himself working hard during training at Barcelona's club base. The Catalans have just returned from their pre-season tour of Asia and are now gearing up for the new campaign on home soil.

Before the official season opener, Barcelona will play one more friendly match, scheduled for August 10. In this fixture, the Spanish giants will face Italian side Como, currently managed by former Barça star Cesc Fàbregas.

As a reminder, Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United. The agreement is set for one year, with Barcelona holding an option to make the transfer permanent for a fee of €30 million.

Notably, during the club’s friendlies on the Asian tour, Rashford already opened his account with his first goal and first assist in Barcelona colours.