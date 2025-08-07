Como unexpectedly enters the race for Barcelona's goalkeeper

Last season, Como made their bold ambitions in Serie A clear, and the club from the shores of the lake is backing them up with high-profile transfer moves—or at least, efforts to make them happen.

Details: According to Alfredo Pedullà, Como has made a surprise entry into the chase for Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña. Since the arrival of Wojciech Szczęsny, Peña has lost his place in the lineup, and the signing of Joan García has all but ended the 25-year-old keeper's hopes at Camp Nou.

As a result, Peña has requested a transfer. Two clubs—one from Spain and one from Turkey—are interested in him, but Como has unexpectedly joined the race, receiving full endorsement from Cesc Fàbregas. The Spanish manager could play a decisive role in reaching an agreement with Peña.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Como is set to strengthen their squad with another star player with Spanish credentials—Álvaro Morata.