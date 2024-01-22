The schedule of the European Biathlon Championships 2024 in the season 2023-24

The schedule for the European Biathlon Championship in the 2024 season, set to take place in Brezno-Osrblie, Slovakia.

Commencing on Wednesday, January 24, the inaugural day will feature the Individual Race for both men and women. Below is the proposed timetable for the European Championship in 2024:

January 24

Individual Race, Men – 11:30

Individual Race, Women – 15:30

January 26

Sprint, Men – 12:00

Sprint, Women – 15:30

January 27

Pursuit Race, Men – 12:00

Pursuit Race, Women – 15:00

