The schedule of the European Biathlon Championships 2024 in the season 2023-24
Biathlon News Today, 15:38
The schedule for the European Biathlon Championship in the 2024 season, set to take place in Brezno-Osrblie, Slovakia.
The schedule for the European Biathlon Championship in the 2024 season, set to take place in Brezno-Osrblie, Slovakia.
Commencing on Wednesday, January 24, the inaugural day will feature the Individual Race for both men and women. Below is the proposed timetable for the European Championship in 2024:
- January 24
- Individual Race, Men – 11:30
- Individual Race, Women – 15:30
January 26
- Sprint, Men – 12:00
- Sprint, Women – 15:30
January 27
- Pursuit Race, Men – 12:00
- Pursuit Race, Women – 15:00
We also provide you with the temporary standings of the Biathlon World Cup 2023-24. Additionally, you may acquaint yourself with the full schedule and race results.
Popular news
Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON
Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road
Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League
Football news Today, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
Football news Today, 14:02 Vinicius Junior, following the incident with Maigna, stated that it is time to incarcerate racists
Football news Today, 13:58 Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have secured their places in the AFCON playoff
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:09 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:59 Juventus signed Djalo, and Manchester United is clearing its squad. Transfer news on January 22 Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 15:58 Inter secured a slender victory over Napoli, clinching the Super Cup Biathlon News Today, 15:38 The schedule of the European Biathlon Championships 2024 in the season 2023-24 Basketball news Today, 15:06 LeBron has achieved a distinctive milestone in the NBA Football news Today, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024