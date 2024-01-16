The schedule for the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in the 2023-24 season

The calendar for the sixth stage of the Biathlon World Cup in the 2023-24 season, set to take place in the Italian enclave of Antholz.

The competitions will commence on Thursday, January 18. On the inaugural day, a concise individual races for men will transpire. We provide you with the complete schedule for the sixth stage of the World Cup in Antholz.

January 18

Brief Individual Race, Men – 15:20

January 19

Brief Individual Race, Women – 14:40

January 20

Singular Mixed Relay – 13:55

Mixed Relay – 15:45

January 21

Mass Start, Men – 13:30

Mass Start, Women – 15:45

