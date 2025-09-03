RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Saudi chapter is over. Mitrović moves to Qatar's Al-Rayyan

A new challenge for the player.
Football news Today, 17:27
Mitrović spent the past few years in Saudi Arabia, playing for Al-Hilal, but now he's changing both his club and his country.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Serbian striker has agreed to a move to Qatar's Al-Rayyan. This is a full transfer, with his contract at Al-Hilal terminated.

Mitrović joined Al-Hilal on August 19, 2023, and just two months later, on October 23, netted his first hat-trick for his new team during the AFC Champions League group stage.

However, Mitrović has attracted interest on the market from the ambitious Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom, as well as from an unnamed Turkish club. Other sources reveal that this club is Fenerbahçe, who parted ways with José Mourinho just last week.

Reminder: The Serbian striker boasts eight years of Premier League experience, having played for clubs including Fulham and Newcastle.

